South Glengarry closes recreational facilities

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry announced on Sunday, Dec. 26 that all of the municipality’s recreational facilities would be closed.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Township has continued to follow the protocols from the Province and Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), but for the safety of staff and the community, it is important that the Township closes these facilities for the time being,” reads a statement from the Township. “The Township website and social media will be updated if the re-opening date changes. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we thank you for your understanding.”

This comes less than a week after the City of Cornwall made a similar announcement.

Both Cornwall and South Glengarry currently plan to re-open their recreational facilities on Tuesday, Jan.4, but the Township stated that they would keep the public up to date on any changes to that schedule.

On Monday, Dec. 27 the EOHU added 396 new COVID-19 cases to the region, a single day record. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the EOHU sits at 853.