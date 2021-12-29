CPS arrest alleged purse snatcher

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – Kevin Simser, 37, of Cornwall was arrested on December 28th, 2021 and charged with robbery with violence and assault. It is alleged on December 28th, the man pushed a woman he did not know and fled the area with her purse. He was pursued by another person in the area and the accused assaulted him while the individual was attempting to retrieve the purse for the victim. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old Alexandria man was arrested on December 28th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with his girlfriend on December 28th, the man assaulted her and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 8th, 2022. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on December 28th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault and assault with a weapon. It is alleged during an altercation with his girlfriend on December 28th, the youth assaulted her, as well as struck her with numerous household items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. The name of the youth was not released as it is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 33 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.