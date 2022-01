CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) and parents Brittany Andrews and Joshua Derouchie-Delorme welcomed their newborn son Onyx Derouchie-Delorme into the world at 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, making him the first baby born at the hospital in the new year.

Onyx was born 7lbs 8oz and has 2 older brothers and 2 older sisters. Both mom and baby are doing well.