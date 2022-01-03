Cornwall’s labour market opportunities are still growing

CORNWALL, Ontario – Despite the impacts that COVID-19 has had on Cornwall’s labour market, research shows that our local labour market opportunities are still growing, and people are still seeking employment opportunities.

“Many of Cornwall’s largest employers are expanding operations, and at the same time the city is welcoming new companies. This growth phase has been occurring for a number of years now and shows little sign of slowing down. As a result, many companies, both large and small, are recruiting. This extends across a number of sectors and includes both entry-level, skilled and management positions,” said Bob Peters, Division Manage, Cornwall Economic Development.

The following Job Zone data reflects the number of individuals who seeked employment during April 1 to March 31 for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021.

In 2019 to 2020, 1303 of Job Zone’s job seekers secured employment. In 2020 to 2021, there was a decrease of 447, resulting in 856 job seekers that secured employment, and from April 1, 2021 to December 22, 2021, 565 job seekers found employment.

Even though the ongoing pandemic has caused a decrease in job seekers over the last two years, there are still hundreds of jobs available locally.

“At the current time, there are over 500 jobs available in the Cornwall region. Job seekers can find these positions on the ChooseCornwall.ca Job Board, which offers the most comprehensive listing of local employment opportunities,” said Peters.

Cornwall has a variety of tools,resources, and programs available for individuals who are currently seeking employment.

The Eastern Ontario Training Board offers free employment and training programs that cover pre-employment skills, technical skills and some certification, which includes, but is not limited to: WHMIS, First Aid/CPR, Working at Heights, Safe Food Handling, and Forklift. The Training Board may also offer wage subsidies to employers,who hire from these programs. We can offer up to $11/hr for up to 12 weeks.

“A related element to the workforce is skills development and training, as it is important that local youth have the education and skills needed by local employers. We are fortunate to have a number of local partners in that area, including St. Lawrence College, Job Zone d’emploi and the Eastern Ontario Training Board. Each year a variety of training courses are offered to help local residents upskill and earn hands-on experience. The new micro-credentials program from St. Lawrence College is another exciting way that local residents can further develop their skills,” said Peters.

For more information on job postings, visit the Choose Cornwall Job Board.

Click to register with Job Zone d’emploi, or with the Eastern Ontario Training Board.