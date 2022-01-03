OPP seeks public’s assistance in suspected arson in Ingleside

INGLESIDE, Ontario – The Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) crime unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for an arson which occurred on Ault drive in Ingleside, Ontario on December 29, 2021 shortly after 3:00 a.m.

Investigation revealed that unknown culprit(s) set a vehicle on fire which was completely destroyed as it was parked in a driveway. A second vehicle in the driveway was also damaged by the fire.

Security cameras in the area captured the image of a small SUV similar to a Kia Soul in shape and size park close to the crime scene, and speed away directly after the fire took hold.

SD&G OPP would like to speak with anyone who may have home security cameras which captured images of the suspect vehicle.

Any person with information regarding this arson should contact SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish remain anonymous call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca