The City of Cornwall extends closure of buildings and facilities

CORNWALL, Ontario – As of January 4, 2022, public access to City of Cornwall buildings and facilities, including City Hall, Municipal Works, Benson Centre, Cornwall Civic Complex and Aquatic Centre, will be closed to the public until January 21, 2022.

The City of Cornwall previously announced on Wednesday, Dec 22, that municipally operated indoor recreational facilities will be closed until Tuesday, January 4, but the closure has been extended until January 21, 2022, as result of Doug Ford’s new COVID-19 restrictions.

As of Wednesday, Jan 5 at 12:01 a.m, the province is re-entering a modified Step Two of the provincial reopening plan.

Some of the restrictions that will come into effect include reducing indoor capacity to five people, outdoor to 10, restricting restaurants and bars to drive through and takeout service, and closing indoor services for gyms, museums, cinemas, and reducing retail stores capacity to 50 per cent.

City services will continue to be offered through other methods including curbside pick-up, telephone, and email. A list of the City of Cornwall telephone directory can be found here.

The City of Cornwall website (www.Cornwall.ca) will be updated if the re-opening date changes.

For questions about cancelled programs or bookings, please call the Benson Centre (613-938-9898) or Aquatic Centre (613-933-3586).

To book a COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s website.