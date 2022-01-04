AMPS Executes Search Warrant on Kawehno:ke

January 4, 2022 — Changed at 16 h 26 min on January 3, 2022
Provided by AMPS
On December 28, 2021, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service executed a search warrant at a residence in the district of Kawehno:ke (Cornwall Island), resulting in the arrest of Cornwall Island resident.

The search warrant execution was the conclusion to a month-long investigation with the help from the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA). Police seized a number of firearms, ammunition, multi-round firearm magazines, packaged cocaine, and pills believed to be oxycodone.

Paul Buckshot, 49, of Akwesasne was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, and 13 counts of firearm-related offences. The individual was held for a bail hearing at a later date.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service encourages the public to report any suspicious activity or crime by calling Akwesasne Central Dispatch at 613-575-2000 or the AMPS non-emergency number at 613-575-2340. You can also contact Akwesasne Crime Stoppers at 613-575-2255.

