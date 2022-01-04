Residents offer feedback on logistics hub

Between October 6 and November 30, 2021, the public was invited to engage and provide feedback by email or survey for the Long Sault Logistics Village.

On November 10, 2021, the South Stormont Township Council received a presentation from Camino, a joint venture between Avenue 31, and Canadian Rail and Equipment Works Inc on their plan to build a 676 acre logistics hub just north of the village of Long Sault.

The engagement phase for this project heard from 218 survey respondents and 27 emails. Among the 218 responses, 78% of respondents completed the survey in full, while the remainder were answered partially. In regards to the website, there were 1,562 unique visitors and 2,583 page views during the duration of the engagement phase. In addition, 130 people viewed the presentation to the Township, with 77 people who subscribed to receive up to date news on the project.

The following are key themes that emerged from the survey. To see the full list of themes, or for more in depth descriptions click here.

Close Knit Community/Small Town Feel

Nature and Green Spaces

Family Friendly

According to the survey, 85 per cent of people think the Long Sault Logistics Village natural landscape will positively impact and reflect the community’s character and image. 53 per cent of people want an eco-friendly, and naturalized open space area. With regards to transportation, 80 per cent of people want pathways that connect the logistics center to Long Sault via active modes of transportation.

The Camino LVS project team is reviewing all the feedback and suggestions from the engagement phase. For regular updates on the project, visit www.caminolvs.com