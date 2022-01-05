If you or a loved one needs dental treatment to correct the alignment of your teeth, your orthodontist is the best person to present all of the options that are available for the treatment and your condition. When faced with all these alternatives, don’t hesitate to take the time to carefully assess your options.

Before the introduction of orthodontic solutions such as Invisalign and Clear Correct in the early 2000s, metal braces were the most popular choice when it came to straightening and aligning teeth. If you are considering using braces, here is a reminder of the main advantages and disadvantages of this orthodontic treatment option.

Advantages of Metal Braces

This is a treatment that is well known and understood by all orthodontists. You will therefore have plenty of choice when it comes to finding a professional that is familiar with the procedures and best practices. By choosing this dental treatment , you will benefit from a technology that has greatly evolved for a very long time. Traditional braces have been perfected and optimized over time to achieve a very high success rate. Even at the aesthetic level, they have changed a lot over time and now offer much more discretion. This type of orthodontic treatment is much more effective for problems requiring more complex dental corrections. Since metal braces are directly attached to the teeth and can only be removed by a professional, the work is continuous and this ensures that the realignment of the teeth will progress at a fast and steady pace. Likewise, it is a technique that is often more effective for children because it helps prevent oversights, whether intentional or not. It also eliminates the risk of losing the orthodontic device as can happen with other removable solutions. Finally, depending on the specific situation, regular braces often represent a smaller financial investment than other possible options such as removable aligners.

Disadvantages of Traditional Braces

The most obvious disadvantage of metal braces is that they are more visible compared to Invisalign-type solutions. For some people, this can have a major impact on self-confidence since the braces become very visible when they are smiling. Because they are fixed, the daily maintenance of braces is more time-consuming. Your specialist will recommend suitable toothbrushes and dental bristles. You will also need to take extra care in cleaning. Over time, these procedures will become easier to perform. With fixed braces, certain foods will be banned for the duration of the treatment. This is because food that is too hard or sticky could damage the metal braces and lead to costly and laborious replacements. Removable solutions offer better convenience for this purpose since the device can be removed by the user during meals. Throughout your dental treatment , traditional braces should be regularly adjusted by your orthodontist according to your teeth’s progress. Periodic follow-ups are more common with these types of braces and you will need to make sure you have availability for them. In comparison to removable dental solutions, fixed braces are more likely to create irritation and discomfort especially in the periods following an adjustment.

Taking the right decision for your dental treatment

There are many things to consider when it comes to choosing the best option for your dental treatment. Your choice can be clarified by determining the advantages and disadvantages that are most important to you.

