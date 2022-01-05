Akwesasne police detain 13 individuals attempting to illegally enter U.S.

AKWESASNE – On Tuesday, January 4th at 9:00 PM, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police were conducting general patrol duties when a vessel was observed attending the shoreline in Kana:takon (St. Regis). Several individuals were observed exiting the vessel carrying luggage.

Akwesasne Mohawk Police attended the location and detained thirteen individuals from different nationalities. All thirteen individuals including the vessel operator fled as police arrived on scene.

This has been a common practice over the past few months as police have located individuals on the streets and back yards of private residences. All the individuals were transported to Immigration Canada for further processing.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service would like to inform the community that human smuggling is a crime and poses serious health concerns for not only the individual(s) committing the act, but places the entire community of Akwesasne at risk.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service encourages the community to report any suspicious activity or persons in the area. Anyone with information that will assist in this or any other investigations can call Central Dispatch at 613-575-2000 or the Akwesasne Crime Stoppers at 613-575-2255.