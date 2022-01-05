Fire guts Martintown home

MARTINTOWN, Ontario – South Glengarry Fire Services responded to a blaze at a home in Martintown on the corner of Nine Mile Rd. and Kirk St. on Monday afternoon, Jan. 3.

Fire Services responded to the call at 12:30 p.m. that afternoon.

“The home experienced heavy fire damage as it was well advanced prior to our arrival. There were no injuries to residents or Fire Staff,” said South Glengarry Fire Services Chief David Robertson in a statement to Seaway News.

Firefighters and trucks from South Glengarry stations one, two, three, four, and five responded to the incident, as well as South Stormont Fire Services Station four out of St. Andrews West.

The incident was over by 6 p.m. that evening.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.