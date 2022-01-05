Fire guts Martintown home

January 5, 2022 — Changed at 11 h 11 min on January 5, 2022
By Nick Seebruch
South Glengarry Fire Services on the scene of a blaze at a residence in Martintown on Monday, January 3, 2022. Photo from South Glengarry Fire Services social media.

MARTINTOWN, Ontario – South Glengarry Fire Services responded to a blaze at a home in Martintown on the corner of Nine Mile Rd. and Kirk St. on Monday afternoon, Jan. 3.

Fire Services responded to the call at 12:30 p.m. that afternoon.

A burned out window of the home. Submitted photo.

“The home experienced heavy fire damage as it was well advanced prior to our arrival. There were no injuries to residents or Fire Staff,” said South Glengarry Fire Services Chief David Robertson in a statement to Seaway News.

Firefighters and trucks from South Glengarry stations one, two, three, four, and five responded to the incident, as well as South Stormont Fire Services Station four out of St. Andrews West.

The incident was over by 6 p.m. that evening.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

