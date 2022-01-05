Man arrested for violent robbery

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, ASSAULT CAUSE BODILY HARM, BREAK AND ENTER, ROBBERY

Cornwall, ON – William Preston, 53 of Cornwall was arrested on December 30th, 2021 and charged with assault with a weapon, assault cause bodily harm, break and enter and robbery. It is alleged on December 30th, 2021 the man forced his way into another man’s residence attempting to remove property while striking the man with a cane causing injuries. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation Preston was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on December 29th, 2021 and charged with criminal harassment and breach of undertaking for having communicated with his ex-girlfriend. It is alleged on December 29th, 2021 police found the youth to be in breach of his conditions when he attended his ex-girlfriend’s place of work. He was taken into custody and further investigation was that he attempted to contact her on multiple occasions. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

THEFT UNDER $5000, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – Vaughn Bough, 36 of Summerstown was arrested on December 29th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000 and mischief. It is alleged on September 23rd, 2021 the man took someone’s bicycle and police were contacted to investigate. On December 29th, 2021 while investigating an unrelated matter, it was also learned the man had damaged a pay phone at a local business. He was located by police taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 15th, 2022.

THEFT UNDER $5000, PERSONATION

Cornwall, ON – Braydon Barilko, 20 of Cornwall was arrested on December 30th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000 and personation. It is alleged on December 30th, 2021 the man removed merchandise from a Ninth Street business and was stopped by the loss prevention officer. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation the man was taken into custody and falsely identified himself to police. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

Cornwall, ON – Joshua Cloutier, 34 of Cornwall was arrested on December 30th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000 and personation. It is alleged on December 30th, 2021 the man removed merchandise from a Ninth Street business and police were contacted to investigate. The man was located a short distance away, taken into custody at which time he falsely identified himself to police. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on December 31st, 2021 and charged with sexual assault. It is alleged in early November, 2021 the youth inappropriately touched another youth know to him and police were contacted to investigate. He was taken into custody on December 31st, 2021, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 3rd, 2022. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Samantha MacIntosh, 31 of Cornwall was arrested on December 31st, 2021and charged with breach of a release order for not residing at a specified address and for not following directives. It is alleged in December, 2021the woman breached her conditions and police were contacted to investigate. On December 31st, 2021 the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

IMPAIRED OPERATION, 80 AND OVER

Cornwall, ON – Shawn Wadden, 22 of Cornwall was arrested on December 31st, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and 80 and over. It is alleged on December 31st, 2021 the man was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in the area of Fourteenth Street and Brookdale Avenue. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date.

Cornwall, ON – Roger Motard, 64 of Cornwall was arrested on January 3rd, 2022 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and 80 and over. It is alleged on January 3rd, 2022 the man was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in the area of Fourth Street and Sydney Street. He was taken into custody during an investigation, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date.

THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on January 2nd, 2022 and charged with uttering threats. It is alleged on January 1st, 2022 the youth threatened to harm another youth known to her and police were contacted to investigate. On January 2nd, 2022 the youth was located by police, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 17th, 2022. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on January 2nd, 2022 and charged with assault. It is alleged during an argument on January 2nd, 2022 the man assaulted his mother and police were contacted to investigate. The man was taken into custody during the investigation, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 15th, 2022. On January 3rd, 2022 the man returned to his mother’s residence despite his conditions and police were contacted. He was taken into custody charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 47-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on January 2nd, 2022 and charged with criminal harassment. It is alleged throughout the month of December, 2021 the man repeatedly communicated with his ex-girlfriend despite having been warned by police not to communicate with her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On January 2nd, 2022 the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 280 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am December 29th to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.