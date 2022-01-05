Seaway News COVID-19 Update Wednesday, January 5, 2022

CORNWALL, Ontario – At the end of 2021, the Public Health Ontario announced that it would be limiting testing for COVID-19 to those who were at high risk of complication from the virus, or who worked in a high risk setting such as a long-term care facility or hospital. Due to the high demand for test kits, local public health units like the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) have followed suit as well.

Additionally, the province is no longer tracking COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

As a result of this shift in tracking, Seaway News will no longer be reporting the number of new daily COVID-19 cases as presented by the province or by the local health unit as it is not an accurate representation of the spread of the virus.

Seaway News will continue to report local and provincial numbers related to hospital and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admissions, vaccination rates, and deaths related to COVID-19.

Hospitalization rates and deaths related to COVID-19 will be reported on both a local and province wide basis.

Vaccinations will be listed by local information only.

The numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022:

Hospitalized:

EOHU: Current: 17 Cumulative: 424

Province wide: Current: 2,081 Cumulative: 32,862



ICU:

EOHU: Current: 3

Province Wide: Current: 288



Deaths:

EOHU: 135

Province Wide: 10,252

Vaccination rate: