Seaway News COVID-19 Update Wednesday, January 5, 2022

January 5, 2022 — Changed at 14 h 21 min on January 5, 2022
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Seaway News COVID-19 Update Wednesday, January 5, 2022

CORNWALL, Ontario – At the end of 2021, the Public Health Ontario announced that it would be limiting testing for COVID-19 to those who were at high risk of complication from the virus, or who worked in a high risk setting such as a long-term care facility or hospital. Due to the high demand for test kits, local public health units like the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) have followed suit as well.

Additionally, the province is no longer tracking COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

As a result of this shift in tracking, Seaway News will no longer be reporting the number of new daily COVID-19 cases as presented by the province or by the local health unit as it is not an accurate representation of the spread of the virus.

Seaway News will continue to report local and provincial numbers related to hospital and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admissions, vaccination rates, and deaths related to COVID-19.

Hospitalization rates and deaths related to COVID-19 will be reported on both a local and province wide basis.

Vaccinations will be listed by local information only.

The numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022:

Hospitalized:

  • EOHU:
    • Current: 17
    • Cumulative: 424
  • Province wide:
    • Current: 2,081
    • Cumulative: 32,862

ICU:

  • EOHU:
    • Current: 3
  • Province Wide:
    • Current: 288

Deaths:

  • EOHU: 135
  • Province Wide: 10,252

Vaccination rate:

  • EOHU:
    • Total doses administered: 395,898

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

EOHU added 123 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
COVID-19 News

EOHU added 123 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region saw a steep increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend, adding 123…

MCA & SRMT share condolences on COVID-19 fatalities
COVID-19 News

MCA & SRMT share condolences on COVID-19 fatalities

AKWESASNE — The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council join in sharing the unfortunate news…

Ontario opens eligibility to receive COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 News

Ontario opens eligibility to receive COVID-19 booster

ONTARIO - On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the province of Ontario announced that it would begin allowing residents to receive a COVID-19 booster…