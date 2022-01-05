Shauna Baggs to run the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre

Cornwall Economic Development is pleased to announce that Shauna Baggs is the new Business Consultant with the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre.

“Ms. Baggs brings with her a strong record of economic development work in the region, in addition to entrepreneurial experience,” said Bob Peters, Division Manager of Economic Development with the City of Cornwall. “The small business sector is an important part of the local economy, and is one that has been particularly impacted by the pandemic. We are looking forward to a revitalization of the Centre’s profile in the community.”

The Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre provides support to start-up and small enterprises during their initial years of development and operation. Entrepreneurs are provided with easy access to business consulting services and information covering marketing, technology and financing.

Shauna Baggs will be familiar to many in the local business community. She has held a number of economic development roles in the region over the past decade, most recently as the Economic Development and Communications Coordinator with the Township of South Glengarry. Ms. Baggs is also an accomplished artist and owns the Jigsaw Puzzle Studio in Ingleside.

The Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre helps small business owners and entrepreneurs succeed in Cornwall, SDG & Akwesasne by offering information, tools and support during the start-up and growth stages of business operation. This includes administration of the Summer Company and Starter Company PLUS programs.

The Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre is operated by Cornwall Economic Development and funded in part by the Government of Ontario through the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development Job Creation and Trade.

The Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre is located at 100 Water Street East (Cornwall Civic Complex) and can be contacted by phone at 613-930-2787 x2276 or online at: