Winter driving safety tips

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall would like to remind motorists to be extra cautious behind the wheel now that the winter weather conditions are upon us.

“Stay alert, slow down and stay in control,” said Tommy Sauve, Safety, Training and Operations Supervisor with the City of Cornwall. “Winter driving requires some additional planning and preparation on the part of the drivers, and we all have a part to play in keeping our roads safe.”

According to the SD&G OPP, there were 308 reported vehicle weather related incidents from December 2020 to April 2021.

The following are encouraged for motorists to keep in mind while winter driving:

Drive according to current road and weather conditions

Keep a safe distance between you and other vehicles

Avoid situation where you may have to brake suddenly on a slippery surface

Get your vehicle winter-ready with a maintenance check-up

Severe winter driving conditions may make people nervous, uncomfortable, or fearful. It is important to check the weather and travel conditions before heading out, and only head out if the trip is necessary.

It is important that drivers are prepared to handle unexpected events. The following are items that all drivers should have while driving in severe winter conditions:

Shovel

Extra clothing

Booster cables

Flashlight and batteries

First aid kit

Ice scraper

For more information on safe winter driving, contact Tommy Sauve at tsauve@cornwall.ca