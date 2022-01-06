Seaway News COVID-19 update Thursday, January 6, 2022

January 6, 2022 — Changed at 15 h 17 min on January 6, 2022
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – On Thursday, Jan. 6 the province of Ontario has announced a new measure to support frontline workers with children by opening up emergency childcare options.

Either on or before Jan. 10, emergency childcare spaces will be open for eligible parents at the following locations in Cornwall and SD&G:

  •     Heart of the Family in Cornwall
  •     Happy Face: Morrisburg, Chesterville and Nationview (in South Mountain) locations
  •     Centres éducatif régionaux francophones: Marie-Tanguay in Cornwall and Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire in Crysler
  •     Centre éducatif Terre des Jeunes in Alexandria
  •     Centre culturel Les trois p’tits points in Alexandria

The full list of eligible parents can be found on the province of Ontario’s website.

The numbers for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022:

Hospitalized:

  • EOHU:
    • Current: 24
  • Province wide:
    • Current: 2,081
    • Cumulative: 33,044

ICU:

  • EOHU:
    • Current: 3
  • Province Wide:
    • Current: 288

Deaths:

  • EOHU: 135
  • Province Wide: 10,252

Outbreak:

REGION CORNWALL UCSDG UCPR AKWESASNE NORTHERN PORTION EOHU
Institutions (LTC, Group Homes) 6 6 13 1 26
Schools 0 0 0 0 0
Daycares 1 1 1 0 3
Total 7 7 14 1 29

Vaccination rate:

  • EOHU:
    • Total doses administered: 399,131

