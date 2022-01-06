Seaway News COVID-19 update Thursday, January 6, 2022

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Thursday, Jan. 6 the province of Ontario has announced a new measure to support frontline workers with children by opening up emergency childcare options.

Either on or before Jan. 10, emergency childcare spaces will be open for eligible parents at the following locations in Cornwall and SD&G:

Heart of the Family in Cornwall

Happy Face: Morrisburg, Chesterville and Nationview (in South Mountain) locations

Centres éducatif régionaux francophones: Marie-Tanguay in Cornwall and Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire in Crysler

Centre éducatif Terre des Jeunes in Alexandria

Centre culturel Les trois p’tits points in Alexandria

The full list of eligible parents can be found on the province of Ontario’s website.

The numbers for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022:

Hospitalized:

EOHU: Current: 24

Province wide: Current: 2,081 Cumulative: 33,044



ICU:

EOHU: Current: 3

Province Wide: Current: 288



Deaths:

EOHU: 135

Province Wide: 10,252

Outbreak:

REGION CORNWALL UCSDG UCPR AKWESASNE NORTHERN PORTION EOHU Institutions (LTC, Group Homes) 6 6 13 1 26 Schools 0 0 0 0 0 Daycares 1 1 1 0 3 Total 7 7 14 1 29

Vaccination rate: