Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids Sake goes virtual

CORNWALL, Ontario – Big Brothers/ Big Sisters (BBBS) Cornwall has decided to move their 44th annual Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser to a virtual format this year due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“We were hopeful of a return to the popular and fun in person bowling event,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters Fundraising Coordinator David Murphy. “But going virtual offers residents

and agency supporters other opportunities to participate.”

From Jan. 31 to March 4 teams will be able to participate in the fundraiser by either bowling virtually through the following link: https://www.bbbsmi.org/VBOWLING/ or by bowling with your own at home bowling setup or by taking part in another physical activity like jogging or jumping rope.

The 2021 Tim Hortons Bowl For Kids Sake was also virtual, and saw some teams bowl with pins and balls created from every day items like soccer balls and water bottles for pins.

Bowling scores, kilometers run, or number of ropes jumped can be submitted to david.murphy@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca

Teams of four to six players can sign up by also emailing david.murphy@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca

Teams that register before Jan. 28 qualify for early bird prizes.

“We will enjoy the event and the creative ways supporters will participate,” said Murphy.

To receive your team registration kits, please call 613-933-8035 or email cornwall@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca or david.murphy@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca .