Cornwall restaurant to offer free meals once a month

January 7, 2022 — Changed at 15 h 32 min on January 7, 2022
By Nick Seebruch
Paramjit Singh of Flavour Kingdom (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Langar is the term for a Sikh practice of giving away meals free of charge and Cornwall’s Flavour Kingdom, located on Montreal Rd., will begin holding langar’s of its own on the 13th day of every month starting in January.

Paramjit Singh of Flavour Kingdom said that this was a practice that was started at his restaurants in Brampton, and that they wanted to bring the practice of langar to Cornwall.

They chose to start offering langar meals in January to mark the one-month anniversary of the opening of Flavour Kingdom.

In keeping with the langar tradition, the meals will be available to anyone, regardless of economic status.

If the meals are sustainable, Singh is considering to begin offering them bi-weekly instead of just once a month.

Meals will be available as takeout only between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the 13th day of every month.

Meals will be vegetarian or vegan, served with basmati rice, Daal, dry fruits Halwa and a bottle of water.

 

