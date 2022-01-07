Emergency child care services in Cornwall & SD&G

CORNWALL, Ontario – As of Wednesday, January 5, 2022, all publicly funded and private schools closed to in-person learning until at least January 17. During this break in in-person learning, regular centre-based care for school-aged children is closed, except for those approved for Emergency Child Care.

On (or before) January 10, 2022, the following emergency child care services for school-age children will be available, free of charge for eligible families:

Heart of the Family in Cornwall

Happy Face: Morrisburg, Chesterville and Nationview (in South Mountain) locations

Centres éducatif régionaux francophones: Marie-Tanguay in Cornwall and Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire in Crysler

Centre éducatif Terre des Jeunes in Alexandria

Centre culturel Les trois p’tits points in Alexandria

For more information on available space for emergency child care contact the centres directly to apply.

To be eligible for emergency child care, both parent(s)/guardian(s) must qualify based on the province’s list of approved professions for emergency child care.