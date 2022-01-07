North Dundas man charged with child luring

(NORTH DUNDAS ON) – On January 5, 2021 members from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Detachment Crime Unit made an arrest in relation to an investigation regarding online activity.

On December 27, 2021, the OPP received reports of inappropriate activity on social media. An investigation was conducted and a search warrant was executed on a North Dundas residence.

As a result of the investigation, a 43 year-old male from North Dundas, Ontario was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

– Luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication – Criminal Code 172.1(1)(a)

– Access any child pornography – CC 163.1(4.1)

– Make sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 years of age – CC 171.(1)(a)

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on January 6, 2022.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.