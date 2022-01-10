City breaks ground on new affordable housing complex

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall announced on Monday, Jan. 10 that they broke ground on a new 77 unit affordable housing complex.

“With the current housing crisis that has hit all parts of our country, housing has become a scarce commodity, particularly affordable housing. We are making a real commitment to increasing the supply of much needed affordable units,” said Cornwall Mayor Glen Grant.

Located at the corner of McConnell Ave. and Ninth St. the $18.8 million dollar project will also feature commercial space that will be occupied by the Housing Services Department for the City of Cornwall and the United Counties of SD&G.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that local communities are able to deliver critical services and resources that will help those residents who need it most,” said Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell.

In August of 2021, the City of Cornwall Social and Housing Services department received a $4.2 million grant from the provincial Social Services Relief Fund and the Ontario Housing Priorities Initiative to support the project.

“We have been in the planning stages of this project for some time and are very excited to see this project moving forward,” said Mellissa Morgan, Administrator, Cornwall SDG Human Services Department.

The architectual design was handled by IBI Group, while Bourgon Construction will be the general contractor.

“IBI Group is excited to be part of this much-needed 77-unit, energy-efficient housing project added to the Cornwall community. We have enjoyed the close collaboration with Cornwall & Area Housing Corporation, the City of Cornwall, consultants and the chosen contractor enabling the speedy start to the construction,” said Chun Wang, Architect with IBI Group. “We look forward to the project occupancy as soon as possible.”

The project is expected to be completed in early 2023.

“Housing affordability and supply are critical issues in communities across Canada, including our own,” said Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MP Eric Duncan. “It’s important for all levels of government to collaborate and invest in projects such as this.”