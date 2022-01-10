Extreme Cold Warning for Tuesday, Jan. 11

January 10, 2022 at 14 h 17 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Extreme Cold Warning for Tuesday, Jan. 11
Thermometer in the snow

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021.

“Bitterly cold arctic air combined with light winds will bring extremely cold wind chills to the regions beginning near midnight. This is the coldest air so far this season. Wind chills will improve Tuesday morning after sunrise,” reads a statement from Environment Canada.

Environment Canada estimates that temperatures will range from between minus 25 to minus 32 degrees Celsius, but could feel as cold as minus 35 with the wind.

According to The Weather Network, temperatures in Cornwall will feel as cold as minus 32 degrees with the wind in the early morning before rising to a high of minus 25 with the wind by mid-afternoon and then dropping again.

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” Environment Canada warns.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society urges caution in cold weather to keep animals safe
Regional News

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society urges caution in cold weather to keep animals safe

ONTARIO – With temperatures forecasted to plummet, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society wants to remind…

SDSG MPP Jim McDonell reflects on 2021
Regional News

SDSG MPP Jim McDonell reflects on 2021

MORRISBURG – The past year has seen many challenges. Soon-to-be outgoing member of provincial Parliament Jim McDonell said that the supportive community and adapting to…