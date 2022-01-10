CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021.

“Bitterly cold arctic air combined with light winds will bring extremely cold wind chills to the regions beginning near midnight. This is the coldest air so far this season. Wind chills will improve Tuesday morning after sunrise,” reads a statement from Environment Canada.

Environment Canada estimates that temperatures will range from between minus 25 to minus 32 degrees Celsius, but could feel as cold as minus 35 with the wind.

According to The Weather Network, temperatures in Cornwall will feel as cold as minus 32 degrees with the wind in the early morning before rising to a high of minus 25 with the wind by mid-afternoon and then dropping again.

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” Environment Canada warns.