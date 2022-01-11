Seaway News COVID-19 update Tuesday, January 11, 2022

January 11, 2022 — Changed at 17 h 23 min on January 11, 2022
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the province of Ontario hit an all-time record for number of individuals admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with COVID-19 when 80 were added bringing the total number of adults in an ICU with COVID-19 to 477.

There were 3,220 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in total, an increase of 753 from the previous day.

To cope with the increasing demands on the healthcare system, Ontario Health Minister and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott announced that the province would be working with Ontario Health (OH) and the College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) to deploy internationally trained nurses to hospitals and other healthcare settings.

The province states that over 1,200 internationally trained nurses have expressed interest in supporting this initiative.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario’s hospitals and health care providers have worked tirelessly to protect the health and safety of patients,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Our government has continued to make critical investments in our hospital and health workforce to ensure no resource goes untapped so that our hospitals have the staffing and resources they need to care for patients during this challenging time.”

The numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022:

Hospitalized:

  • EOHU:
    • Current: 25
  • Province wide:
    • Current: 3,220
    • Cumulative: 33,927

ICU:

  • EOHU:
    • Current: 5
  • Province Wide:
    • Current: 477

Deaths:

  • EOHU: 137
  • Province Wide: 10,399

Outbreaks in EOHU:

REGION CORNWALL UCSDG UCPR AKWESASNE NORTHERN PORTION EOHU
Institutions (LTC, Group Homes) 6 7 14 2 29
Schools 0 0 0 0 0
Daycares 1 1 1 0 3
Total 7 8 15 2 32

Vaccination rate:

EOHU:

Total doses administered: 408,804

