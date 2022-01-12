Cornwall resident wins $100K with Encore

CORNWALL, Ontario – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for William Dennison of Cornwall. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the December 22, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!

William, a 55-year-old retired nurse, said he’s been playing the lottery for many years and the numbers he chooses are a combination of family birthdates. “I went to replay my ticket at the store and was shocked to see I won!” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

William said his win didn’t feel real at first. “When you realize it’s real, it’s a wonderful feeling!”

He plans to save his winnings.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.