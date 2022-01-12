PC nomination candidate Guindon outlines his platform

CORNWALL, Ontario – South Stormont Councillor Andrew Guindon is seeking the Progressive Conservative (PC) nomination for MPP in the riding of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry for the 2022 provincial election. He has released an outline of his platform focusing on three top priorities: rural education, reliable internet and infrastructure.

“(We) must take a hard look as to how education is offered in rural settings to ensure that our students get the same opportunities as those in big cities, even if this means asking the tough questions,” said Guindon in a statement to the media.

Guindon stated that since starting his campaign for the PC nomination that he had spoken to several local municipal politicians about infrastructure issues.

“(S)everal have expressed concerns to him about being able to fund projects aimed at replacing aging infrastructure without assistance from the higher levels of government, such as the wastewater treatment plants in Ingleside and Glen Walter,” he said.

Guindon touted his experience as a municipal Township Councillor of his ability to lobby the province for infrastructure funding for municipalities.

“(W)e need someone who understands the issues our municipalities are facing and will be a strong advocate for these local projects. Our next representative needs to ensure that our riding receives its fair share,” he said.

Guindon is one of two nominees who are currently seeking the PC nomination in the 2022 provincial election for the riding of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, the other being local entrepreneur and volunteer Nolan Quinn.

Only members of a local party riding association can vote for the nominee of that party. Both candidates are seeking to sign up as many new members as possible in advance of the vote that will likely take place in the late winter/ early spring.