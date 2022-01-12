Seaway News COVID-19 update Wednesday, January 12, 2022

January 12, 2022 — Changed at 14 h 33 min on January 12, 2022
Reading time: 2 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – On Wednesday, January 12, hospitalizations in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region continued to rise.

The EOHU asked residents who have booked COVID-19 vaccination appointments at their clinics to check the EOHU website on the day of their appointment. Delays or cancellation of vaccination clinics are possible, the EOHU warned, as a result of COVID-19 related staff absences.

“Increases in COVID-19 cases have impacted the EOHU, much like many businesses and industries in Ontario, and some of our clinic staff have to isolate to prevent further spread.” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU). “We see thousands of clients at our vaccination clinics every week, and the safety of our staff, their families, and our community is our top concern. We understand frustrations with the situation, and we are doing everything we can to continue vaccinating as many people as possible.”

The numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022:

Hospitalized:

  • EOHU:
    • Current: 55
  • Province wide:
    • Current: 3,448
    • Cumulative: 34,114

ICU:

  • EOHU:
    • Current: 8
  • Province Wide:
    • Current: 505

Deaths:

  • EOHU: 138
  • Province Wide: 10,445

Outbreaks in EOHU:

REGION CORNWALL UCSDG UCPR AKWESASNE NORTHERN PORTION EOHU
Institutions (LTC, Group Homes) 10 11 16 2 39
Schools 0 0 0 0 0
Daycares 1 1 1 0 3
Total 10 12 17 2 42

Vaccinations:

411,712

