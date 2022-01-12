Three arrested for theft from Second St. construction site

Cornwall, ON – Three men have been taken into custody after a Second Street construction site was broken into during the early morning hours on January 10th, 2022. Police were contacted and located the stolen tools and electrical wires in the residence of one of the involved parties. The men were taken into custody, charged as follows, and released to appear in court on March 15th, 2022:

Kevin Simser, 37, of Cornwall:

· Break and enter

Jeremy Rozon, 41, of Cornwall:

· Break and enter

Armand Grenon, 43, of Cornwall:

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

DOMESTIC MISCHIEF, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old Chesterville man was arrested on January 10th, 2022 and charged with domestic mischief and breach of probation for contacting his ex-girlfriend and being within a certain distance of her. It is alleged on December 16th, 2021, the man attended the residence of his ex-girlfriend, despite his conditions, and damaged the wiper blade on her vehicle. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On January 10th, 2022, he attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND ADDITIONAL DOMESTIC-RELATED OFFENCES

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on January 10th, 2022 and charged with the following:

· Aggravated assault x 2

· Domestic assault x 4

· Domestic mischief

It is alleged during an altercation with his girlfriend on January 2nd, 2022, the man committed a series of assaults on the woman, causing injuries that required medical attention. The man is further alleged to have damaged her phone. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On January 10th, 2022, he attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Peggy Thompson-Lazore, 51, of Akwesasne was arrested on January 10th, 2022 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on December 6th, 2021, the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On January 10th, 2022, the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 24th, 2022.

MAN CHARGED FOR POSSESSING STOLEN CATALYTIC CONVERTERS

Cornwall, ON – Jessie Snider, 36, of Cornwall was arrested on January 10th, 2022 and charged with seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime, as well as failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on October 28th, 2021, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. It is further alleged on December 17th, 2021, the man was observed to be in possession of seven stolen catalytic converters. On January 10th, 2022, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 24th, 2022.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Patrick Joanette, 30, of Cornwall was arrested on January 10th, 2022 and charged with mischief under $5000. It is alleged that while he was in custody on an unrelated matter, the man damaged a phone at the Cornwall Police Service. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FLIGHT FROM POLICE

Cornwall, ON – Albert Mundy, 53, of Long Sault, was arrested on January 11th, 2022 and charged with flight from police. It is alleged during the early morning hours on January 11th, the man was operating a motor vehicle and failed to stop for police. He was eventually located by police, at which time he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 24th, 2022.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 56 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.