January 13, 2022 at 10 h 30 min
By Nick Seebruch
Ontario announces most popular baby names for 2020
Stock photo (Deposit Photos).

ONTARIO – On Thursday, Jan. 13 the province of Ontario released its annual list of most popular baby names.

For the year 2020, the most popular baby name for a girl was Olivia. Olivia has now been the most popular name for a baby girl for more than 10 years, topping the list for the 11th year in a row.

The most popular name for a baby boy was Noah. The popularity of the name Noah has been climbing steadily over the past four years. Noah was the third most popular name in 2017, second in 2018, and it reached the top in 2019 and stayed there for 2020.

Isla, a new name added to the top 10 list for baby girl names jumped ahead to number seven, with the names Leo and Theodore climbing onto the top 10 list for boys names at 10 and seven respectively.

“We’re making it easier than ever for Ontario parents to register their newborns through our refreshed 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle service, letting parents apply for critical documents like their child’s birth certificate and Social Insurance Number in one hassle-free application,” said Ross Romano, Minister of Government and Consumer Services. “Young families can now conveniently take care of these essentials online, right from the comfort of their own home, and spend more time focusing on their new addition.”

Here is the full list of top 10 most popular baby names for girls and boys in 2020:

  1. Olivia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Emma
  4. Amelia
  5. Sophia
  6. Ava
  7. Isla
  8. Chloe
  9. Evelyn
  10. Mia
  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Benjamin
  4. Oliver
  5. Jack
  6. Lucas
  7. Theodore
  8. William
  9. Ethan
  10. Leo
