Seaway News COVID-19 update Thursday, January 13, 2022

Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) announced that a mobile Go-VAXX clinic would be coming to Cornwall Saturday, Jan. 15 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

Those who wish to get their first, second, or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can book an appointment on the provincial website or by calling 1 833-943-3900 on Jan. 14, starting at 8 a.m.

A second GO-VAXX mobile vaccination clinic will be taking place on Sunday, Jan. 16 in Hawkesbury at the Hawkesbury Sportsplex from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..

The EOHU is asking the public to remember the following when attending the GO-VAXX clinic:

  • Bring your health card, or another form of government photo ID, if you don’t have a health card, or yours is expired.
  • Wear a mask that covers you nose, mouth and chin completely.
  • Dress for the weather, as line-ups may have you waiting outside.
  • Wear clothing that gives easy access to your upper arm, where the vaccine will be given, such as t-shirts or other short sleeved outfits.
  • Eat and drink something before your vaccination to avoid feeling dizzy or faint during your appointment.

The numbers for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022:

Hospitalized:

  • EOHU:
    • Current: 66
    • Yesterday: 55
  • Province wide:
    • Current: 3,630
    • Yesterday: 3,448
    • Cumulative: 34,361

ICU:

  • EOHU:
    • Current: 9
    • Yesterday: 8
  • Province Wide:
    • Current: 500
    • Yesterday: 505

Deaths:

  • EOHU: 140
  • Province Wide: 10,480

Outbreaks in EOHU:

REGION CORNWALL UCSDG UCPR AKWESASNE NORTHERN PORTION EOHU
Institutions (LTC, Group Homes) 10 11 16 2 39
Schools 0 0 0 0 0
Daycares 1 1 1 0 3
Total 10 12 17 2 42

Vaccination doses administered:

414,707

