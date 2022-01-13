Seaway News COVID-19 update Thursday, January 13, 2022

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) announced that a mobile Go-VAXX clinic would be coming to Cornwall Saturday, Jan. 15 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

Those who wish to get their first, second, or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can book an appointment on the provincial website or by calling 1 833-943-3900 on Jan. 14, starting at 8 a.m.

A second GO-VAXX mobile vaccination clinic will be taking place on Sunday, Jan. 16 in Hawkesbury at the Hawkesbury Sportsplex from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..

The EOHU is asking the public to remember the following when attending the GO-VAXX clinic:

Bring your health card, or another form of government photo ID, if you don’t have a health card, or yours is expired.

Wear a mask that covers you nose, mouth and chin completely.

Dress for the weather, as line-ups may have you waiting outside.

Wear clothing that gives easy access to your upper arm, where the vaccine will be given, such as t-shirts or other short sleeved outfits.

Eat and drink something before your vaccination to avoid feeling dizzy or faint during your appointment.

The numbers for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022:

Hospitalized:

EOHU: Current: 66 Yesterday: 55

Province wide: Current: 3,630 Yesterday: 3,448 Cumulative: 34,361



ICU:

EOHU: Current: 9 Yesterday: 8

Province Wide: Current: 500 Yesterday: 505



Deaths:

EOHU: 140

Province Wide: 10,480

Outbreaks in EOHU:

REGION CORNWALL UCSDG UCPR AKWESASNE NORTHERN PORTION EOHU Institutions (LTC, Group Homes) 10 11 16 2 39 Schools 0 0 0 0 0 Daycares 1 1 1 0 3 Total 10 12 17 2 42

Vaccination doses administered:

414,707