Seaway News COVID-19 update Thursday, January 13, 2022

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) announced that a mobile Go-VAXX clinic would be coming to Cornwall Saturday, Jan. 15 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cornwall Civic Complex.
Those who wish to get their first, second, or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can book an appointment on the provincial website or by calling 1 833-943-3900 on Jan. 14, starting at 8 a.m.
A second GO-VAXX mobile vaccination clinic will be taking place on Sunday, Jan. 16 in Hawkesbury at the Hawkesbury Sportsplex from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..
The EOHU is asking the public to remember the following when attending the GO-VAXX clinic:
- Bring your health card, or another form of government photo ID, if you don’t have a health card, or yours is expired.
- Wear a mask that covers you nose, mouth and chin completely.
- Dress for the weather, as line-ups may have you waiting outside.
- Wear clothing that gives easy access to your upper arm, where the vaccine will be given, such as t-shirts or other short sleeved outfits.
- Eat and drink something before your vaccination to avoid feeling dizzy or faint during your appointment.
The numbers for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022:
Hospitalized:
- EOHU:
- Current: 66
- Yesterday: 55
- Province wide:
- Current: 3,630
- Yesterday: 3,448
- Cumulative: 34,361
ICU:
- EOHU:
- Current: 9
- Yesterday: 8
- Province Wide:
- Current: 500
- Yesterday: 505
Deaths:
- EOHU: 140
- Province Wide: 10,480
Outbreaks in EOHU:
|REGION
|CORNWALL
|UCSDG
|UCPR
|AKWESASNE NORTHERN PORTION
|EOHU
|Institutions (LTC, Group Homes)
|10
|11
|16
|2
|39
|Schools
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Daycares
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Total
|10
|12
|17
|2
|42
Vaccination doses administered:
414,707