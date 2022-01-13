Walker ClimateCare’s WeCare program supports Koala Place Child and Youth Advocacy Centre

January 13, 2022 at 14 h 19 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Walker ClimateCare’s WeCare program supports Koala Place Child and Youth Advocacy Centre
Chantal Prieur, Executive Director of Koala Place Child and Youth Advocacy Centre receives a cheque from Tom Rand, Branch Manager of Walker ClimateCare on behalf of their WeCare program for $1,510 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Tom Rand, Branch Manager for Walker ClimateCare presented a cheque to Chantal Prieur, Executive Director of Koala Place Child and Youth Advocacy Centre for $1,510 on Tuesday, Jan. 11 as a part of Walker’s WeCare program.

The funding from Walker will be used to redesign Koala Place’s forensic interview room.

The room is accessible by the Cornwall Police Service 24/7 and is used as a safe and calming space where police officers can interview those who have been victims of or witnesses to domestic violence.

The funding will be used to make the room more child friendly by adding more artwork, lighting an new toys.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall resident wins $100K with Encore
Local News

Cornwall resident wins $100K with Encore

CORNWALL, Ontario - Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for William Dennison of Cornwall. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the December…

Three arrested for theft from Second St. construction site
Local News

Three arrested for theft from Second St. construction site

Cornwall, ON – Three men have been taken into custody after a Second Street construction site was broken into during the early morning…