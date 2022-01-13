Walker ClimateCare’s WeCare program supports Koala Place Child and Youth Advocacy Centre

CORNWALL, Ontario – Tom Rand, Branch Manager for Walker ClimateCare presented a cheque to Chantal Prieur, Executive Director of Koala Place Child and Youth Advocacy Centre for $1,510 on Tuesday, Jan. 11 as a part of Walker’s WeCare program.

The funding from Walker will be used to redesign Koala Place’s forensic interview room.

The room is accessible by the Cornwall Police Service 24/7 and is used as a safe and calming space where police officers can interview those who have been victims of or witnesses to domestic violence.

The funding will be used to make the room more child friendly by adding more artwork, lighting an new toys.