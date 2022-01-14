Prepare for extreme cold this weekend starting Friday evening Jan. 14

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada issued an Extreme Cold Warning for Cornwall and the surrounding area for the coming weekend with temperatures expected to begin dropping on Friday night, Jan. 14.

“Temperatures are forecast to rapidly fall through the day today. As a result, by this evening, wind chill values near minus 35 are expected to develop,” reads a statement from Environment Canada. “As temperatures fall even further tonight, even lower wind chill values near minus 40 are possible into early Saturday morning. After moderating somewhat Saturday afternoon as winds ease, extreme cold wind chill values to minus 35 may return for some areas Saturday night into Sunday morning.”

According to The Weather Network, temperatures on Friday night will reach a low of minus 22 degrees Celsius, but will feel like minus 31. Temperatures will continue to drop into the early morning on Saturday, feeling as cold as minus 34 degrees Celsius.

The high temperature on Saturday afternoon will be minus 19 degrees Celsius but will feel like minus 27. On Sunday, temperatures will rise to a high of minus 13 feeling like minus 18 degrees Celsius.

Monday’s forecast predicts around 15 cm of snow and a high temperature of minus five degrees, but feeling like minus eight degrees Celsius.