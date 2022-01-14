South Glengarry working on parks and recreation master plan

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry is beginning a study to prepare a Master Plan for its Parks and Recreation. The Township’s motive behind the Master Plan is to provide a deep-routed direction for the arrangement of parks and recreation services to the community, and visitors.

The Township of South Glengarry hired a consulting team, consisting of Mehak, Kelly & Associates, thinc design and Oraclepoll Research, to help prepare the Master Plan. The study includes a broad-based consultation program, reflecting the Township’s interest in substantial community participation in preparing the Master Plan. In the upcoming months, the community will be invited to engage in a number of consultation activities including:

Opportunities for all to participate throughout the study on a dedicated, open interactive website: https://www.sg-parksandrecplan.ca. Visit the site to register for updates.

A random telephone survey of households, to be conducted by Oraclepoll Research Ltd., with the same survey being made available at the above-note link starting January 24, 2022.

A web-based survey for volunteer program/activity organizations such as arena and playing field users, for which groups will receive an emailed letter and survey link from the Township.

Interviews and focus groups with individuals, agencies, and groups.

If you use trails in the Township or are interested in the future of waterfront parks/access, register for a focus group by contacting grichards@thincdesign.ca.

The Waterfront Parks/Access sessions are scheduled for Thursday, February 3, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Trails are scheduled for Thursday, February 3, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

All consultation activities will explore the community’s needs and interests for new/or improved parks, trails, recreation facilities and programs. Reports will be prepared at various points in the process and will inform the final Master Plan document.