South Glengarry working on parks and recreation master plan

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry is beginning a study to prepare a Master Plan for its Parks and Recreation. The Township’s motive behind the Master Plan is to provide a deep-routed direction for the arrangement of parks and recreation services to the community, and visitors.
The Township of South Glengarry hired a consulting team, consisting of Mehak, Kelly & Associates, thinc design and Oraclepoll Research, to help prepare the Master Plan. The study includes a broad-based consultation program, reflecting the Township’s interest in substantial community participation in preparing the Master Plan. In the upcoming months, the community will be invited to engage in a number of consultation activities including:
- Opportunities for all to participate throughout the study on a dedicated, open interactive website: https://www.sg-parksandrecplan.ca. Visit the site to register for updates.
- A random telephone survey of households, to be conducted by Oraclepoll Research Ltd., with the same survey being made available at the above-note link starting January 24, 2022.
- A web-based survey for volunteer program/activity organizations such as arena and playing field users, for which groups will receive an emailed letter and survey link from the Township.
- Interviews and focus groups with individuals, agencies, and groups.
If you use trails in the Township or are interested in the future of waterfront parks/access, register for a focus group by contacting grichards@thincdesign.ca.
The Waterfront Parks/Access sessions are scheduled for Thursday, February 3, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Trails are scheduled for Thursday, February 3, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
All consultation activities will explore the community’s needs and interests for new/or improved parks, trails, recreation facilities and programs. Reports will be prepared at various points in the process and will inform the final Master Plan document.