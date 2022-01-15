EmployerOne Survey Launched to Survey Employer Needs

Cornwall Ontario – The start of each year heralds the arrival of the EmployerOne Survey, an annual effort by the Eastern Ontario Training Board to gather data on employer needs.

The EmployerOne survey is designed to collect information on a range of issues including hiring intentions, recruitment strategies and challenges, as well as business perspective on candidate skills, education and training. After analysis, responses from local businesses will be compiled and released to local schools, community partners, government agencies and the public so that they may see the characteristics of the local labour market. Results from Cornwall, SDG and Akwesasne will also be added to regional responses to obtain an Eastern Ontario perspective.

“In order to help prepare the workforce and support employers in 2022, we are requesting employers feedback yet again, to develop a plan of action in collaboration with our partners,” says Martha Woods, EOTB Executive Director. “Our motto is local information, local action, local results! ”

Given the current challenges being faced by the business community, the EOTB is looking to expand the survey’s reach and increase the response rate. It has dedicated two staff members, Kimberly Hamilton and Skyler Chretien, to work on the project and answer any questions from employers.

“Last year we connected with just over 250 employers and we are looking to improve on that number,” says Ms. Hamilton. “Draws will be held to encourage employers to participate. Our theme for the prizes will be ‘employee appreciation’ to help employers in their goal of attracting and retaining employees.”

The EmployerOne Survey will be active until February 18, 2022, at which time the EOTB will analyze the data and develop a report which will outline the results of the survey.

About the Eastern Ontario Training Board

The Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB) was established to play a leading role in labour force development. It undertakes a number of projects throughout the year, and publishes the TOP report on local labour force issues. In recent months the EOTB team has worked on a number of initiatives in collaboration with local partners:

Free employer webinar series to assist employers in attracting and retaining employees Helping employers bring awareness to their job opportunities Helping employers retain employees by providing free local labour market data via the LMI HelpDesk Updating the Manufacturing Fundamentals training course to attract more job seekers and to better meet the needs of employers in this industry New occupationally specific training developed in consultation with employers.

