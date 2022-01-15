Guide to Available Funding and Business Support Programs

Cornwall Ontario – As Ontario continues to address the pandemic, the local business community must deal with impacts of public health and safety measures. To help local business owners navigate the sometimes confusing landscape of government support programs, the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre has compiled a list of current programs.

The 5-page guide lists currently available Federal and Provincial funding and support programs aimed to assist small business owners. It can be downloaded via the Resources Page on the Centre website, or via the link below:

“Support is available for businesses that have been forced to close or alter operations as the community deals with virus,” says Shauna Baggs, Business Consultant with the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre. “We have attempted to summarize in one handy document the programs that is currently available.”

CBEC staff will be updating the document as new information is available. While every attempt has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information included in the guide, please note that all details are subject to change as programs expire and new programs are introduced.

In recent days, the Province of Ontario has announced new supports, and the Federal Government has extended the repayment deadline for CEBA loans.

About the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre

The Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre helps small business owners and entrepreneurs succeed in Cornwall, Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry & Akwesasne by offering information, tools and support during the start-up and growth stages of business operation. This includes administration of the Summer Company and Starter Company PLUS programs.

The Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre is operated by Cornwall Economic Development and funded in part by the Government of Ontario through the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development Job Creation and Trade.

The Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre is located at 100 Water Street East (Cornwall Civic Complex) and can be contacted by phone at 613-930-2787 x2276 or online at: