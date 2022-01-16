All school buses cancelled for Monday, Jan. 17

CORNWALL, Ontario – Student Transportation Eastern Ontario (STEO) has announced that due to inclement weather all student transportation in the region will be cancelled for Monday, Jan. 17, 2021.

Environment Canada has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Cornwall and the surrounding area.

“Snow, at times heavy, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour possible Monday morning, which could significantly reduce visibilities,” the Enviornment Canada warning reads. “Local blowing snow due to wind gusts of up to 60 km/h.”

Snow fall amounts are projected at being between 25 and 40 centimeters.

Snow is expected to begin falling on Sunday night and will likely continue throughout the day on Monday.