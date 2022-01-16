Downtown Cornwall Receives My Main Street Grant

January 16, 2022 — Changed at 11 h 34 min on January 14, 2022
From Choose Cornwall
Downtown Cornwall Receives My Main Street Grant
Cornwall's Downtown.

Cornwall Ontario – The Cornwall Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA) has received funds from the My Main Street Accelerator Program.\

The funding will be used to hire a My Main Street Ambassador, whose role will be to support downtown merchants and promote events in the Downtown Business District.

“The goal of the project is to improve the overall sustainability and economic vitality of our downtown core,” says Greg Pietersma, Executive Director of the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, which submitted the application on behalf of the DBIA. “We are currently finalizing a second application for the Community Activator program.”

The My Main Street program was announced in August and has two streams, the Accelerator and Activator Streams. This week, it was announced that 65 communities would be supported through the Accelerator program, and 106 communities will be supported in round one of the Activator program.

The Local Business Accelerator program provides support through a $57,500 contribution to hire a dedicated Main Street Ambassador, customized marketing research and data analysis, and non-repayable funding contributions for small businesses. Main Street Ambassadors will be expected to provide hands-on business advisory support to entrepreneurs along the main street.

Applications Still Being Accepted

Applications for Year Two for the My Main Street Community Activator program are currently being accepted until February 1, 2022. Interested municipalities, business improvement areas and community organizations located within southern Ontario (except for Toronto), are encouraged to apply.

About My Main Street

My Main Street is a $23.25-million investment by Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario to support the recovery and revitalization of main streets and local businesses in southern Ontario. The Canadian Urban Institute and the Economic Developers Council of Ontario have partnered to deliver My Main Street through two program streams.

About the DBIA

The Cornwall Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA) seeks to build and maintain a strong business district for the community, and promote the downtown area so local businesses thrive and prosper.

