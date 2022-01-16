Regional schools closed tomorrow

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDBEO) have announced that its schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 17 due to a snow storm that is forecasted to hit the Eastern Ontario region.

Environment Canada has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Cornwall and the surrounding area.

“Snow, at times heavy, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour possible Monday morning, which could significantly reduce visibilities,” the Enviornment Canada warning reads. “Local blowing snow due to wind gusts of up to 60 km/h.”

Snow fall amounts are projected at being between 25 and 40 centimeters.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario (STEO) had previously announced that they would be cancelling all student transportation for the day.

The regional French public school board the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario (CEPEO) has also announced that their schools will be closed.