Glengarry Pioneer Museum looking for volunteers

January 17, 2022 — Changed at 14 h 57 min on January 17, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by the Glengarry Pioneer Museum
The Glengarry Pioneer Museum.

”Had it up to here with streaming? Discover a new community of interest beyond your smartphone.”

That’s the message the Glengarry Pioneer Museum hopes will captivate a new generation of volunteers. The Glengarry Pioneer Museum is looking for innovative, creative, and open minded individuals to help mold the museum’s future.

The Museum is looking for curious and enthusiastic volunteers who are looking to get involved in the community, to practice or enhance their skills.

Some of the volunteer opportunities include:

  • Positions on the Executive Committee.
  • A seat at the Board of Directors table.
  • Positions on the fundraising committee, the event planning committee and more.

Accepting a role at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum is not a lifetime commitment. People are encouraged to try, and see if they enjoy it!

For more information, visit GlengarryPioneerMuseum.ca. If you have any questions, call us at 613-527-5230 or email your questions to info@glengarrypioneermuseum.ca

