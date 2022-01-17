South Stormont Council receives update on John Chase Subdivision

January 17, 2022 — Changed at 11 h 18 min on January 17, 2022
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By Nick Laurin
The proposed John Chase Subdivision highlighted in red.

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – On January 12, 2022, the Township of South Stormont received a report on the proposed John Chase Subdivision in Long Sault which was previously received by the United Counties in July 2021.

The applicants (Newell and Grant Brown Ltd.) intend to develop a residential subdivision on approximately 9.83 hectares along the north side of Country Road 36, east of Chase Meadows Subdivision. The proposed development will consist of 74 residential lots that will accommodate 65 single detached and 9 semi-detached dwellings and a 1.43 hectare block that will accommodate multi residential low rise quadruplexes. The residential development will be serviced by municipal water and sewer.

The Township of South Stormont were unanimously all in favour of receiving the report.

‘’I think it’s a great idea, I’m very happy to hear this. I’ve been trying to get more and more people to have diversified housing…It’s not just all 3 bedroom, 1800 square foot houses. We need some diversity, and I think this fits the bill,’’ said Deputy Mayor David Smith.

The costs of developing the subdivision are to be borne solely by Newell and Grant Brown Ltd. The Township does not anticipate any unreasonable increases in costs to provide municipal servicing/services as a result of the subject lands being developed.

The preliminary detailed design is expected to be received by mid-January 2022 and will be evaluated.

