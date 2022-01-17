SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, the Township of South Stormont discussed numerous By-laws dealing with the development of the Long Sault Industrial Park. All funds will be transferred into the Township’s land development reserve for future use.

The South Stormont Council approved the sale of three parcels of land during their meeting on Wednesday.

The first parcel was sold to Elysian Design and Build Limited. The buyers bought 4.35 acre for $65,250 + HST. Elysian Design and Build Limited intends to construct a supply chain terminal facility that will have access solely to the new industrial road.

The second parcel was sold to Abdullah Al-Saheb. The buyer bought 2.52 acres for $36,300 + HST. Abdullah Al-Saheb intends to construct a new manufacturing and distribution industrial facility.

The third parcel land in the Long Sault Industrial Park was sold to Christopher and Elizabeth Thompson. Christopher and Elizabeth Thompson is purchasing 2.59 acres of land and intends to construct a cannabis production and processing facility that will comply with all Federal and Municipal regulations. The 2.59 acre is being sold for $15,000 per acre at a sale price of $38,850 + HST.

For more information on these by-laws, visit the South Stormont Meeting Agenda.