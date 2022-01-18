CPS investigating after Cornwall church vandalized

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) confirmed that they are investigating after Cornwall’s Knox St. Paul’s United Church was vandalized.

Knox St. Paul Church posted on their Facebook page on Monday, Jan. 17 that they had discovered that someone had spray painted graffiti on the side of their building.

“We were very upset and disappointed to discover that our church building was defaced with graffiti sometime in the past week (likely this weekend). If you have any information regarding this situation, we would be grateful to receive it,” reads a statement from Knox St. Paul Church on their Facebook page.

CPS Communications Officer Stephanie MacRae confirmed to Seaway News that the incident had been reported to the police who were investigating.

“The incident has been reported to police. At this time, the investigation continues to be ongoing. No arrests have been made in relation to the incident,” reads a statement from MacRae.