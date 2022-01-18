EOTB launches new jobs website

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB) has launched a new one-stop shop website for employment in Eastern Ontario.

“EOTB is excited to bring this new job search and recruitment tool to our region. By gathering job postings from online resources across the region and from large national boards, it’s a one-stop resource for local jobseekers, employers and educators,” said Martha Woods, Executive Director of EOTB.

www.yournextjob.ca features tools for both job seekers, employers, students, and educators. The website boasts to have the largest job board in Cornwall, SD&G and Prescott-Russell. The handy Job Map will direct job seekers not just to their nearest available employment but will also show where those jobs are in relation to childcare centres, schools and other amenities.

The Career Explorer Tools will allow students and educators to explore career and employment paths and find in-demand jobs in the community.

The new tools announced today include:

Job Board: Search dozens of local and national job boards at once with the largest job board in the region.

Job Map: Find jobs, employment services, childcare, transportation options, and more near you. Career Development Tools

Career Explorer: Find career paths and jobs related to your current experience.

Career Library: Learn more about different occupations, including regional demand and salary expectations. Reports and Analytics

Job Demand Report: A report created by using data collected from national, provincial, and local job boards as well as local career pages. It highlights important information about job demand in SDG and PR, including job postings by month, municipality, skill type, skill level, and more.

Job Search Report: This report is created using data collected from the job finding tools on the Eastern Ontario Training Board website and tries to answer two simple questions: who is searching for work, and what jobs are they searching for in Cornwall, SDG and Prescott-Russell.

“These tools are an especially important resource for those looking for employment, impacted by lay-offs or a reduction in working hours, or looking for more information on in-demand careers as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves,” reads a statement from EOTB.