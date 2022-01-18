Fatal vehicle collision in North Glengarry

Provided by the OPP
NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On January 17, 2022 shortly after 5:30 a.m. The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Ontario Provincial police (OPP) officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two tractor trailers and a passenger motor vehicle on Highway 417 Eastbound (Between Highland Road and County  Road 23) North Glengarry, Ontario.

One person was pronounced deceased at scene. Name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin. The SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist. A section of Highway 417 eastbound (Between Highland Road and County Road 23) is closed to traffic.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

