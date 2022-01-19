Cornwall Transit receives $680K in funding from provincial gas tax

CORNWALL, Ontario – Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell has announced that Cornwall Transit will receive $680,358 in funding from the provincial Gas Tax program.

The Gas Tax fund is collected through the sale of gas in the province each year, and municipalities with transit services receive two cent per litre from the Gas Tax revenue.

“Our government knows that supporting public transit systems is more important than ever as communities struggle to maintain service levels during COVID-19,” said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “That is why we have topped up this year’s Gas Tax funding to make up for reduced sales at the pump.”

The province topped up the Gas Tax fund this year with an extra $120.4 million due to a loss of revenue related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen how critical public transit is for frontline workers and for Ontarians who depend on these services to get to medical appointments, the grocery store and other important locations,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Gas Tax funding remains a vital source of long-term transit funding that municipalities can rely on to help operate and expand existing public transit services – ensuring people have access to safe and reliable transportation when they need it.”