January 19, 2022 — Changed at 16 h 28 min on January 18, 2022
By Nick Seebruch
Electricity prices move to off-peak rate for 21 days

ONTARIO – The province of Ontario has lowered the electricity rate for Hydro One customers to the off-peak rate of 8.2 cents per kilowatt-hour for 24 hours a day for 21 days as of Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“Effective today, families and small businesses will benefit from 21 days of electricity rate relief as our government implements the off-peak rate,” said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. “The off-peak rate, which is less than half the on-peak rate, will provide immediate savings as Ontarians spend more time at home and work together to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.”

The move lowers the electricity rate to half of what the normal peak rate is usually.

The rate decrease affects residential homes, small businesses and farms who pay rates that are set by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB).

As Cornwall Electric rates are not set by the OEB, their customers will be unaffected by this change, but it will have an impact on the rural areas of the Stormont-Dundas, South Glengarry riding.

“We extend our thanks to Local Distribution Companies, as well as the Ontario Energy Board who have worked quickly to ensure the off-peak rate is applied automatically to bills, providing a seamless experience for both Time-of-Use and Tiered customers, ” said Minister Smith.

