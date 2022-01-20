Another Extreme Cold Warning this weekend

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall region will see another weekend of frigid temperatures this weekend. On Thursday, Jan. 20, Envrionment Canada issued an Extreme Cold Warning for Cornwall and the surrounding area for the coming weekend.

“Wind chill values are expected to moderate through the day today but may drop to near minus 35 tonight into Friday morning once again,” the Environment Canada Warning reads. “Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside. Watch for colour changes on fingers and toes, pain, numbness, a tingling sensation, or swelling. If present, move indoors and begin warming.”

According to The Weather Network temperatures will plummet overnight Thursday night. It will feel as cold as minus 34 degrees Celsius in Cornwall by 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Temperatures on Friday during the day will feel as high as minus 21 with the wind before dropping again Friday night down to minus 32 by Saturday morning.

The cold will lessen during the day on Saturday, before reaching a low on Saturday night of minus 24. Temperatures will continue to rise on Sunday reaching a high of minus seven degrees Celsius, but it will feel like minus 13 with the wind.

Sunday and Monday will see some snowfall with amounts reaching around five centimeters on Monday.