Arts Centre fund continues to receive donations

The Community Fundraising Committee for the Arts & Culture Centre of Cornwall (BE the Link) is still receiving donations for the Arts Centre.

Fundraising chairperson Katie Burke reports that with new donations in December the committee has now raised $1,070,030 for the Arts Centre.

The latest major donation came from Duncan (Charlie) McIntosh and Wade MacLauchlan who donated $5,000. Duncan McIntosh, a native of St. Andrew’s West, has been an accomplished theatre director at four of Canada’s largest theatres and founded the Watermark Theatre in Prince Edward Island in 2008. Ward MacLauchlan is the former Premier of Prince Edward Island.

“The fundraising team thanks them for their generous donation to help make the Arts Centre a reality and is grateful for the support it has received from local residents, businesses, foundations, service clubs, various organizations and the arts community.” Burke stated.

Meanwhile, the fundraising committee continues to contact potential donors and follow up on applications to foundations.

“The Arts & Culture Centre is the missing link that will make our city a full-service, all-amenities community. The Arts Centre will become a hub of artistic activity and presentations for the entertainment and education of all the members of the community from children to seniors.”

“In the pandemic and post-pandemic, we need the Arts & Culture Centre and its programming more than ever for our mental health and well-being. The Arts of music, dance, art, theatre, literature in many forms are the essential elements that help maintain balance in our lives.”

All donation information can be found on www.bethelink.net. Cheques can be made out to the “City of Cornwall Art Trust Fund” and dropped off/mailed to City of Cornwall Finance Department, 100 Water Street East, Suite 104, PO Box 877, Cornwall ON, K6H 5T9.

For further information contact Katie Burke at 613-933-8353 or k.a.burke@hotmail.com