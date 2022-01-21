CDSBEO announces new Director of Education

Kemptville, ON (Thursday, January 20, 2022) – The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario is pleased to announce that Laurie Corrigan, Superintendent of Learning/Special Education Services with PVNCCDSB, has been selected as the new Director of Education, effective February 21, 2022.

Director Corrigan will take over the position from John Cameron, who announced his retirement in September, after serving in the position since January 2018.

“I look forward to serving the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario with a full heart and in accompaniment. I am privileged and humbled to be joining such a remarkable community.”

The incoming director also said she looks forward to other opportunities that this position offers.

“We live in a historic and challenging time to be sure, but also a time filled with promise. I hope to work toward a path forward, lived together in faith and hope, where we all belong and are open to hearing all voices who need us to listen and learn.”

Board Chair Todd Lalonde expressed his support for the incoming director.

“Her dedication and level of experience in Catholic education is exceptional, and the Board of Trustees feel blessed to have found such an outstanding candidate. She has demonstrated her passion as an educator both through a rich and extensive career, as well as through her own commitment to lifelong learning. She is a strong advocate for our beliefs and values, and I, and the Board of Trustees, look forward to working closely with her in this new role.”

“Our Board will benefit greatly from Laurie’s wealth of education experience, and through her past professional involvement in planning for the needs of students as Superintendent with PVNCCDSB. I know that she will bring the same level of passion for education to her new position, which will benefit our entire Board and Catholic education,” noted Director of Education John Cameron.

Director Corrigan brings a wealth of education experience to the CDSBEO, having held past positions in education with the PVNCCDSB and the Durham Catholic District School Board. She holds a Master of Education in Digital Technologies and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in Social Justice Education through the University of Toronto. She has published academic research in numerous professional journals since 2015, including the Journal of Systemics, Cybernetics and Informatics, the International Journal for e-Learning Security, and the International Journal for Digital Security, with a focus on technology in education, restorative practices, cyberbullying, education policy, and safe schools.

Passionate about ongoing professional development, Director Corrigan has held many affiliations including Co-Facilitator for the Supervisory Officers’ Qualification Program with the Eastern Ontario Staff Development Network, Trainer with the International Institute of Restorative Practices (since 2008), and Faculty Presenter with Osgoode Hall Law School. She has also undertaken training in Advanced Issues in Special Education and in Traumatic Events System Model Training, to name just a few from a very extensive list spanning since 2007. She has held many other leadership positions with both provincial and board committees.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario operates 39 elementary and 10 secondary schools across eight counties. The CDSBEO offers excellence in Catholic education through provincial-leading programs to approximately 13,200 students.