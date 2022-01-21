Two arrested after violent domestic incident on Belmont St.

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – At approximately 10:30 am on January 20th, 2022, members of the Cornwall Police Service attended the area of Belmont Street to conduct an investigation, resulting in heavy police presence. As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old Cornwall man was taken into custody on the strength of a warrant.

It is alleged on January 18th, 2022, during an argument with his girlfriend, the man assaulted her, confined her to an area of the residence, as well as pointed a firearm at the woman. It is further alleged the man recklessly discharged a firearm, causing damage to the floor. Police were contacted and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On January 20th, 2022, members of the Cornwall Emergency Response Team attended a Belmont Street residence, at which time the man was taken into custody on the strength of a warrant for the following offences:

· Domestic assault causing bodily harm

· Forcible confinement

· Mischief under $5000

· Pointing a firearm

· Discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner

· Careless use of a firearm

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Unauthorized possession of a weapon

· Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Breach of prohibition order x 2

A 23-year-old Cornwall man was also present at the residence at that time.

During a search of the residence, police located ammunition. Both, the 23-year-old man and 35-year-old man were subsequently charged with careless storage of ammunition, possession of ammunition for a dangerous purpose, and breach of prohibition order. They were both charged accordingly and held in custody to await a bail hearing. Their names are not being released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

“The Cornwall Police Service is pleased to see a safe resolution to yesterday’s investigation, which has resulted in a violent offender being taken into custody,” said Inspector Chad Maxwell, Officer in Charge of Field Operations. “The collaboration between the Cornwall Emergency Response Team, Criminal Investigation Division, and Community Patrol Division was instrumental in successfully executing an arrest, while ensuring the safety of the victim and members of the public.”

The Cornwall Police Service is committed to continuing to work closely with our community partners to ensure that victims of domestic violence are provided with the necessary help and support. We would like to continue to encourage any victims of domestic violence to please call 613-932-2110 ext. 3 and report the incident to police.