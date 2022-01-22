St. Lawrence College Adds EV Charging Stations

The College has completed the installation of six new Charge Point connectors in Cornwall to go along with an additional 16 connectors on the Brockville and Kingston campuses, thanks to a grant of $110,000 from Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. St. Lawrence College also contributed over $160,000 to the project, bringing the total cost to over $270,000.

“We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources. “Investing in more charging stations like the ones on St. Lawrence College campuses will allow more Canadians to be in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals.”

This project increases the number of publicly accessible chargers along the St. Lawrence River for visitors, residents and students in the area.

“This project aligns with the college’s strategic plan, SLC in Five, and our commitment to pursuing increased sustainability in how we operate,” said Glenn Vollebregt President and CEO, St. Lawrence College. “Providing electric vehicle charging infrastructure is the building block to electrifying our transportation systems. Our hope is that this helps folks who have purchased an electric vehicle and that by increasing places to get a charge we help others consider going electric as well.”

The ENERGY STAR certified EV chargers offer SAE J1772 Level 2 charging ports that supplies 7.2 kW of power supply. The charger interface is available in English, French and Spanish and the touch button interface works with gloves on. Each EV spot has been identified with green line paint and appropriate signage and are reserved for electric vehicles only. Regular parking fees will apply to ensure the systems are maintained and functional.

These investments support Canada’s mandatory target of ensuring all passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero emission by 2035 and are critical to achieving Canada’s ambitious climate change goals and building a cleaner, healthier future for all Canadians.

Quick Facts